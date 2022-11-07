Lin-Manuel Miranda Set to Play Hermes in Percy Jackson Disney+ Series

Today, it was announced that Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Lin-Manuel Miranda is joining the upcoming Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians series as the Greek god Hermes. Miranda will star alongside The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell, who plays 12-year-old Percy Jackson.

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/91tDQDudAw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) November 7, 2022

Fans got their first taste of the upcoming Percy Jackson series at D23 Expo in a teaser trailer showing the titular hero traveling to Camp Half-Blood, where demigods train. The teaser excited those familiar with author Rick Riordan’s original five-part series, which began with 2005’s The Lighting Thief.

In 2010, Disney adapted the first novel into a feature-length film starring Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario that grossed $226.4 million at the box office against a production budget of $95 million. A follow-up titled Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters was released three years later, on Aug 7. 2013, and grossed even lower than the first film.

Although plot details about the new Disney+ series are being kept under wraps, fans can at least take solace knowing Riordan is heavily involved as the series’ executive producer and writer this time. On July 25. 2022, Riordan warned fans in a blog post that because of the lengthy post-production process, the show may not premiere until 2024.

Hopefully, the show does arrive sooner than expected, and fans can see Miranda’s take on Hermes. In addition to his work here, the award-winning performer will serve as one of the producers for the upcoming Disney live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

