Is Carter in Season 5 of Yellowstone? Answered

Carter (Finn Little) was introduced in the first episode of season 4 of Yellowstone as a young orphan that was later made part of the family of Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser). If you’re wondering if Carter is in season 5 of Yellowstone, keep on reading.

Does Carter Return for Season 5 of Yellowstone?

The answer is: Yes. Finn Little is back, all grown up, to give life to an older Carter now in his teenage years. The troubled young kid the viewers know continues to find his place in his new family and at the ranch, and he might even have a love interest in the fifth season of Yellowstone.

According to EW, this person “gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting [them] to be around. [They] come along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him”.

Therefore, the fans will see how Carter navigates yet another storyline and how Beth reacts to it. In the previous season of Yellowstone, she does not accept him as her son and is very harsh on him, while still feeling protective over him. On top of that, in this season, Rip is expected to develop a more fatherly relationship with Carter.

That's everything you need to know on whether Carter is in season 5 of Yellowstone.

