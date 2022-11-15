Warzone 2 is nearly here, so it’s important to figure out how to be able to jump in as soon as the game launches. Here’s everything you need to know about how to preload Warzone 2 on all available platforms.

How to Preload Warzone 2

No matter if it’s PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC via Steam or Battle.net, we have all the information you need below to get the game preloaded on your platform of choice. Once the game is installed, you’ll get to be one of the first players to jump into Warzone 2 as soon as it launches.

How To Preload Warzone 2 on Steam

First, let’s take a look at how to preload Warzone 2 if you’re using Steam on a PC. Go to the game’s store page in the Steam PC app. From there, you can just hit the preload game button to get the process started. From there it’s just like installing any other game on Steam.

How To Preload Warzone 2 on Battle.net

Next up is the other option on PC for preloading Warzone 2, Battle.net from Activision Blizzard. Pull up the Battle.net app on your PC, and download it directly from the game’s store page.

How To Preload Warzone 2 on Xbox

The first console we’re taking a look at is the Xbox. No matter if you’re on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, the first step to preload Warzone 2 is the same. Pull up the Microsoft Store on your system and search for Warzone 2. Select the Get button to add the game to your library. Once Warzone 2 is in the library, you’ll be able to preload the game from the same place in the Microsoft Store.

How To Preload Warzone 2 on PlayStation

Last but not least is the PlayStation. In order to preload Warzone 2 on the PS4 or PS5, go to the PS Store on your console. Search for Warzone 2 and add the game to your library. Once it’s in the library, the game can be preloaded onto the system.

How To Preload Anywhere Using a Browser

If you would rather do this all the easy way, then just go ahead and get on your phone or PC and go to this link. This is the official warzone site that features links to each platform’s store listing of Warzone 2. Simply click the platform button, add the game to your library, and start the preload. It doesn’t get much easier than that.

Of course, if your system isn’t already powered on or in sleep mode, then the preload likely won’t start. Try directly on the platform for the best results.

That’s all there is to know about how to preload Warzone 2 on all platforms. The launch is almost here, so make sure you’re one of the first to get the chance to jump into Warzone 2.

Related Posts