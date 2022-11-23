How to Evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon evolve in all kinds of way. Whether it’s the straightforward method of leveling up or seeking a friend to trade with, trainers have their work cut out for themselves when it comes to filling out a Pokedex. Sometimes, though, it takes a specific item. That’s why we’re going to walk you through how to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Evolving Cetoddle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will need to use an Ice Stone in order to make Cetoddle evolve into Cetitan in Scarlet and Violet. Fortunately, there are ways for trainers to get their hands on one. The easiest way is to simply find them lying on the ground — which players can certainly do while exploring the Glaseado Mountain. These items won’t be too pronounced, but if you happen upon a shiny yellow item, it could very well be an Ice Stone.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The Glaseado Mountain is also where you’ll often find Cetoddle, who is brand new to the world of Pokemon this time around. Personally speaking, it’s nice to have another Ice-type option around. Cetitan can also be found in the wild, just in a more limited capacity. So if you find yourselves with an abundance of Ice Stones and cannot find a wild Cetitan, you’ll be able to evolve Cetoddle into one.

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Cetoddle into Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more in-game tips, Twinfinite is the place to be. We’ve got guides covering where to find Happiny and where to find Smoliv, as well as the endless information at the links below.

