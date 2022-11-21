How to Evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You may not have realized that Bramblin is a Pokemon until you battled it for the first time because of its tumbleweed camouflage, but it’s a force to be reckoned with, especially when it evolves. It has a good attack stat with an ability that makes it even more dangerous. Here’s everything you need to know on how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast in Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bramblin evolves once you walk 1,000 steps with it in Let’s Go mode, so find a place with some low level wild Pokemon and get your steps in. Battling Pokemon constantly keeps Bramblin from being automatically returned to its Pokeball and wasting time, and low levels mean Bramblin won’t be damaged. Unfortunately, there’s no pedometer app to count your steps on the Rotom Phone, so be patient.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Wind Rider is the signature ability of Bramblin’s evolutionary line, and it has real potential: this ability negates damage from wind based moves like Hurricane and boosts Bramblin and Brambleghast’s attack a stage when one is used. If an ally Pokemon uses Tailwind, Bramblin and Brambleghast get the attack boost plus their speed doubles, making it easy to fire off a powerful Tera Blast or Power Whip.

That’s everything we have on how to evolve Bramblin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Scarlet and Violet content like how to find Surf, participating in Tera Raids with friends, and every Legendary Pokemon in the game.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Related Posts