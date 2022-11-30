How to Catch Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Salandit is a Poison/Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Salandit’s primary ability is known as Corrosion, which allows the critter to poison Steel-type and Poison-type opponents. Salandit evolves into Salazzle at level 33, which enhances the Pokemon’s stats and changes its appearance. If you’re wondering how to obtain Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As per the Pokedex, Salandit is native to caves. Therefore, trainers can find Salandit in them at the following locations:

East Province (Area Three)

Glaseado Mountain

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

If you’re planning to battle with Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to ground, water, psychic and rock-type Pokemon. Besides this, Salandit resists fire, ice, fighting, poison, grass, bug, fairy, and steel-type Pokemon.

Salandit Stats and Abilities

Salandit has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Corrosion The user can now poison Steel-type and Poison-type opponents. Oblivious

(Hidden) The user cannot be infatuated, intimidated, or be taunted.

Here are the base stats of Salandit:

HP : 48

: 48 Attack : 44

: 44 Defense : 40

: 40 Special Attack : 71

: 71 Special Defense : 40

: 40 Speed : 77

: 77 Total Combat Points: 320

That’s everything you need to know about catching Salandit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

