Sin Kiske Is the Next DLC Character for Guilty Gear -Strive- & He’s Coming This Week

Image via Arc System Works

The son of Ky Kiske raised by Sol Badguy will be playable in Guilty Gear -Strive-.

Today, Arc System Works announced the next DLC character that will come to its popular fighting game Guilty Gear -Strive-.

The new character is Sin Kiske. If you’re unfamiliar with him but the name rings a bell, it’s because he’s the son of Ky Kiske and Dizzy.

Having been raised by Sol Badguy, who is the other poster boy of the series alongside Ky Kiske, he’s basically the meeting point between the two popular heroes.

He’s the second DLC character of the second season pass, which started in August with Bridget. Alongside the reveal, we also get a release date, and it’s very close. As a matter of fact, he’ll launch this week, on Thursday, Nov, 24.

It’s worth reminding that there will be two more characters set to release within the second season pass, and they both will come in 2023.

Guilty Gear –Strive– is already available for PS5, PS4, and PC, but recently we heard that it’s also coming for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, including a launch on Xbox Game Pass, in the spring of 2023.

At the moment, an official release date for the Xbox version has not been announced just yet, but we’ll probably hear more relatively soon.