Goddess of Victory: Nikke Teases Its First In-Game Event, “No Caller ID”
Nikke’s first in-game event has been announced.
Less than a week since its global launch, and Shift Up is already preparing the first ever in-game event for Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Titled “No Caller ID”, the event was teased on Twitter, with a new poster showcasing Rapi, Anis, and Neon on the surface.
You can check out the tweet for yourself down below.
The event will likely include story elements, as players will be tasked with finding out who exactly contacted them from the surface. There’s no release date for the event just yet, though we expect it to drop within the next week or so, possibly alongside Helm’s new recruitment banner.
Aside from its aggressive monetization and general stinginess, Nikke has also come under a bit of fire for weird design decisions, such as applying a huge damage debuff on your entire team if you don’t meet the recommended power level for a campaign stage. Shift Up has recently put out a survey looking for player feedback, however, and it’s still early days, which means that things could still turn around.
Goddess of Victory: Nikke is now available on mobile devices. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide and tier list, as well as all redeemable codes so far.
