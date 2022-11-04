Goddess of Victory: NIKKE Celebrates Release With Anime Trailer & Theme Song by Hiroyuki Sawano

Image via Shift Up

The waifu shooter Goddess of Victory: NIKKE by Hyung-tae Kim’s studio is now available for download.

Developer Shift Up and publisher Level Infinite just released their brand new mobile game Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

The game can be downloaded right now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The game is a free-to-play (with optional microtransactions, of course) sci-fi shooter that lets you recruit and control a squad of attractive gun-wielding girls, each with their role and special abilities.

Of course, said recruitment is done via gacha, but that’s par for the course for mobile games like this one.

To celebrate the launch, we get an anime trailer featuring some of the game’s characters, animated by studio Makaria.

What’s even more exciting is the theme song titled “TuNGSTeN”, performed by mizuki and composed by acclaimed musician Hiroyuki Sawano.

If the name rings a bell, it’s because Sawano-sensei composed music for several extremely famous anime series, including Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Blue Exorcist, Kill la Kill, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, and many more.

You can watch it below.

While the name Shift Up may not immediately ring a bell, it’s the studio behind the popular mobile game Destiny Child and its CEO is famous artist Hyung-tae Kim, also known for his gorgeous character design in the Magna Carta series and in Blade & Souls. This new game certainly follows the same trend.

Recently, the studio has also been working on Project EVE, which is a high-end console action game coming to PS5.

