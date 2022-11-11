First Sonic Frontiers: Speed Strats Video Focuses on Open Zones

Earlier today on YouTube, the Sonic the Hedgehog channel released a video going over key gameplay features present in the Open Zones of Sonic Frontiers. These features include challenges, Cyloop, rail launching, and more.

This is the first video of what is being called the ‘Speed Strats’ video series for Sonic Frontiers. While it might sound like the video series will focus on speedrunning the game, it seems more like each upload will focus on different aspects of the game.

If you’re already playing the game or have somehow already finished it, then the content in this video won’t be of much value. However, this seems like it’ll be a good series for players who are taking their time with Sonic Frontiers or are just jumping into the game.

Below you can find the full list of topics covered in the Sonic Frontiers: Speed Strats video that focuses on Open Zones as well as the video itself.

Challenges

Cyloop

Rail Launching

Help From Kocos

Drop Dash

Starfall Event

Fast Travel

At the end of the video, they also teased what topics will be covered in the next Speed Strats video. These include fishing with Big the Cat and some other topics that they didn’t yet want to divulge. It’s worth mentioning that while talking about ‘other topics’ the video showed a short clip of a Chaos Emerald.

Sonic Frontiers is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. If you haven’t yet picked up the game, don’t forget to check out our Sonic Frontiers review.