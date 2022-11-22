Dragon Ball Z Kakarot’s Bardock DLC Brings Back the Story of an Old TV Special in New Gameplay Trailer

Screenshot via Bandai Namco

Play as Bardock in the new DLC of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

Today Bandai Namco released a brand new gameplay trailer of its popular JRPG Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.

The trailer focuses on the upcoming DLC “Bardock: Alone Against Fate” and specifically shows the Battle on Planet Kanassa part of the DLC.

The DLC is coming to all platforms the game is on (PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch), with a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version also coming down the line in 2023.

The DLC itself shares a release date with the new versions, on Jan. 13. It’s part of the new Season Pass that will also include two more unannounced story arcs.

The trailer shows a battle from the perspective of Bardock himself against a group of Kanassan warriors, and we get to his powers in action.

Hardcore Dragon Ball Z fans will remember this battle from the TV special Dragon Ball Z: Bardock – The Father of Goku aired all the way back in 1990, depicting the conquest of planet Kanassa by Bardock and his crew. It was the first TV special ever aired to accompany Dragon Ball Z.

Speaking of the crew, we also see Selypa and Toma in action supporting their commander. Official art has shown that Pumbukin and Totapo will appear as well. At the moment, it remains to be seen just how closely the story of the DLC will follow the events of the special.

In the meanwhile, you can watch the video below.