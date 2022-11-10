Battlefield 2042 Season 5 Already in Development as Season 3 Gets New Details Including Specialists

Image via Electronic Arts

Today Electronic Arts aired a video providing a development update about Battlefield 2042.

First of all, we hear that starting with Season 3 the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access, lowering the barrier of entry for subscribers to said services.

Incidentally, while today we get information about Seasons 3, the development team is already working on content that will come after season 4, next year.

Speaking of Season 3, it’ll be fully revealed later this month. It’ll bring Specialists back, but not immediately, as they’ll come later in the season as part of the 3.2 update.

Each class will receive class equipment and class gadgets of choice when the feature launches. Weapon proficiencies will also become available and provide different benefits for each class.

Work on the classes will continue through Season 4 with more design changes for specialists, balancing changes, and new gadgets.

More vault weapons will also be forthcoming, unlockable via assignments, including the XM8 from Battlefield: Bad Company 2, the A-91 from Battlefield 3, and more.

Season 3 will bring renewed versions of two more maps, Manifest and Breakaway, and the video shows how they have been changed. They will come respectively in version 3.1 and later in the season.

You can check out the full video below, while you may also want to hear about Electronic Arts’ future plans for the franchise.

Battlefield 2042 is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.