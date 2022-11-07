A Matrix Alum Has Joined The Cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Today, Lucasfilm announced the full cast for the upcoming Star Wars original series, Star Wars: The Acolyte, which includes The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg, Logan’s Dafne Keen, and The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.

News of the full cast list was shared on StarWars.com alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of Stenberg, Squid Game’s Lee-Jung-jae, and the series creator and executive producer Leslye Headland. In addition to the full cast announcement, Lucasfilm announced that production has officially begun.

Carrie-Anne Moss is best known for playing Trinity in the sci-fi franchise The Matrix. While she has never appeared in a Star Wars project, Moss did perform in a similar space saga when she voiced the character Aria T’Loak in Mass Effect 2 and 3.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed the name of the new Star Wars series, which would be set in the High Republic era before the events of the original trilogy. During her interview with Vanity Fair, Headland stated that the High Republic era is the best time to explore the perspective of villains in the Star Wars universe because, “it’s when the bad guys are wildly outnumbered.”

The Acolyte has begun production in the UK with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef serving as executive producers. The following synopsis shared by Disney and Lucasfilm gives Star Wars fans a taste of what’s to come.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

