An 18th Century Supernatural Horror Series About Werewolves, Warlocks, & More Gets Its Showrunner

If you’re a fan of werewolves, demons, and witchcraft, then you’ll be excited to hear that an upcoming supernatural-action-adventure series is in the works and has found a prolific writer-director to shepherd it.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the London/Singapore-based international studio 108 Media is developing a live-action Nightshade series with co-showrunners Simon Uttley and Neil Marshall set to direct the pilot. Marshall is known for helming some of today’s most iconic genre television series, including Game of Thrones, Westworld, Lost in Space, and Constantine.

Set in an 18th-century English port city, Nightshade follows a half-English and half-Indian outcast named Lizzie Monroe, who transforms herself into a masked vigilante to rescue her brother from a mysterious underworld called The Veil. Throughout her journey, Lizzie encounters werewolves, demons, warlocks, and other evil creatures that all represent an even more significant threat to humanity.

Director Neil Marshall noted that the series would undoubtedly be violent whenever necessary, adding, “every punch will land hard and break bones, and every sword thrust will cut and sting.” Additionally, co-showrunner Simon Uttley expressed how excited he was to bring the character of Nightshade to the screen, saying,

“This is a character and a world we’ve dreamed of exploring. Nightshade is adventure, heroism, horror, action, mystery, and mythology – and we cannot wait for audiences to see what we have in store for you all.”

The Nightshade series will consist of six 60-minute episodes and will be executive-produced by 108 Media’s Abhi Rastogi, Justin Deimen, and Rod Smith.

