Yu Yu Hakusho 30th Anniversary Box Set & More Getting Physical Media Release in Early 2023

It’s been 30 years since Yu Yu Hakusho first premiered, and the series is headed to Blu-ray for the first time with a special 30th anniversary box set thanks to Crunchyroll.

This box set will include:

Special anniversary artwork

All four seasons of Yu Yu Hakusho (112 total episodes)

two “never-before-dubbed” OVAs starring the original cast

Over 90-minutes of special features

This box set will release on Jan. 31, at a price of $89.99 on the Crunchyroll store.

For anyone who loves older anime but maybe doesn’t know what Yu Yu Hakusho is about, this is how Crunchyroll summarizes it:

From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid’s nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it’s to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality.

Yu Yu Hakusho was created by legendary mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi, who also created Hunter x Hunter. We recently got an update on the return date of the Hunter x Hunter manga.

For those who are into collecting physical media, Yu Yu Hakusho isn’t the only anime receiving special treatment. Also coming to Blu-ray in January from Crunchyroll are the following series:

Sasaki and Miyano – The Complete First Season

Sabikui Bisco – The Complete First Season

Obey Me! – Season 1

Platinum End – Part 1

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation out of Debt – The Complete First Season

One Piece – Season 12 Voyage 2

Black Clover – Season 3 Complete

The Stranger by the Shore

Ascendence of a Bookwork – Season 3

If you don’t want to pay to watch these anime separately, they can all be streamed with a Crunchyroll subscription.

Featured image source: Pierrot.

