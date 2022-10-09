Wednesday Addams Trailer from Netflix Feels Deliciously Twisted; Reveals Uncle Fester & More

Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming show Wednesday, focusing on Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family.

The video showcases the cast, which stars Jenna Ortega in the leading role, alongside well-known names like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci (who portrayed Wednesday Addams herself in the past), and more.

We get a taste of some of the plot points that we can expect to find at the mysterious Nevermore academy, including secret societies, hidden libraries, homicidal monsters, and more.

Interestingly, we also get the first look at Uncle Fester, as eccentric as ever played by comedian Fred Armisen.

Incidentally, the show debuts on November 23, which is very appropriately a Wednesday.

You can watch the trailer below and get a taste of what is to come.

If you’d like to see more of this deliciously twisted series, you can enjoy the original reveal and a previously-released teaser trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Addams Family, it originally debuted as a series of single-panel cartoons by Charles Addams, published in the New Yorker since 1938.

It has since spawned a multitude of TV series, films, animated series, and even video games.