Trigun Stampede Trailer Gives More Vash & a Premiere Date
Normally, we wouldn’t be so sure of a Trigun remake. But considering Trigun Stampede is in the hands of studio Orange? We are on board.
If you’re a fan of the iconic anime Trigun, then you should be keeping an eye on Trigun Stampede. This new anime technically isn’t new, it’s a 3DCG remake of the manga by Yasuhiro Nightow and will retell the story of Vash. If you haven’t heard of it before now and the idea of a 3DCG remake of Trigun has you a little on edge, watch the newly released second trailer. There’s a good chance this might change your mind.
Trigun Stampede comes from the expert 3DCG studio Orange who has also done every season of Beastars as well as the Land of the Lustrous anime. This new trailer gives us a premiere date of January 2023, but it isn’t any more specific than that.
You can see the second trailer below. We’ll admit, it’s a little weird seeing Vash look so…modern.
If you perhaps need a little more convincing, you can find the very first trailer below. It was first uploaded to the Toho Animation YouTube channel three months ago.
For those who need a little refresher on the plot, Crunchyroll summarizes the original Trigun as:
Vash the Stampede is a wanted gunslinger with a habit of turning entire towns into rubble. His path of destruction reaches across the wastelands of a desert planet. Oddly enough, for such an infamous outlaw, there’s no proof he’s ever taken a life. In fact, he’s a pacifist who’s more doofus than desperado. There’s definitely a whole lot more to Vash than his reputation lets on.
January 2023 is proving to be pretty crowded with anime premieres, as we got word earlier this month that the second season of By the Grace of the Gods will be coming out then as well.
Featured Image Source: Orange.