Persona 5 Royal Is Getting Handsome Fox Figure by MegaHouse

Image Source: Lucrea

Yusuke Kitagawa, also known as Fox, is certainly among the most popular characters in Persona 5 Royal, and a new figure has been made available for pre-order.

The figure comes from MegaHouse’s brand Lucrea, and it can be reserved at AmiAmi for 22,000 yen, which translates to approximately $151 at the current exchange rate.

The release window is May 2023, so there’s plenty of time, even if it isn’t as crazy as many other high-end figures that can require over a year lead time before they’re shipped.

The prototype was sculpted by Inui and painted by Ekoshi and it’s approximately 188mm tall.

With the package, you get an optional mask and front hir and a base.

You can check out what the figure looks like in the gallery below.

If you’re interested in Persona 5 Royal, the game will release on October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (via Windows Store and Steam), PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be included in Game Pass.

Of course, it’s already available for PS4.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy a first look of gameplay on Xbox Series X.