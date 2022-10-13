Overwatch 2 Patch Fixes Several Bugs, Addresses Ranking Issues, & More

Today Blizzard released a new update for its hero shooter Overwatch 2, which has now entered its second week of operation.

Today Blizzard released a new update for its hero shooter Overwatch 2, which has now entered its second week of operation.

The update comes with numerous bug fixes which will hopefully bring more stability to the game.

It also addresses an issue that affected ranking, causing players to rank too low and feel they were stuck at such low rank.

A few adjustments have been made to heroes, namely the new heroine Kiriko and Zenyatta

You can read the full patch notes below.

General

Fixed an issue with the Report interface on console

Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item

Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced

Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased

Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive

Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms

Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus

Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem

Fixed the challenge ‘System-Wide Malfunction’ not correctly incrementing

Fixed challenges ‘Classy Flex’ and ‘Flex Your Power’ not progressing while in a Group

Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow

Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost

Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption

Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry

Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights

General Stability Updates

Competitive

Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.

Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank. Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.

Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.

Maps

Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools

Heroes

Zenyatta

No longer receives extra attack speed from Kiriko’s ultimate

Kiriko

Resolved an issue where ‘Yokai’ achievement was unattainable

Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases

Workshop

Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead

Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants

Overwatch 2 is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know whether it’s as good as its animated shorts, you can check out our review.

Speaking of the new heroine Kiriko, you can take a look at her original reveal, her backstory video, and her super-cute animated short.