Overwatch 2 Patch Fixes Several Bugs, Addresses Ranking Issues, & More
Today Blizzard released a new update for its hero shooter Overwatch 2, which has now entered its second week of operation.
The update comes with numerous bug fixes which will hopefully bring more stability to the game.
It also addresses an issue that affected ranking, causing players to rank too low and feel they were stuck at such low rank.
A few adjustments have been made to heroes, namely the new heroine Kiriko and Zenyatta
You can read the full patch notes below.
General
- Fixed an issue with the Report interface on console
- Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item
- Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery
- Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced
- Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased
- Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive
- Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms
- Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus
- Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem
- Fixed the challenge ‘System-Wide Malfunction’ not correctly incrementing
- Fixed challenges ‘Classy Flex’ and ‘Flex Your Power’ not progressing while in a Group
- Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow
- Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost
- Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption
- Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry
- Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights
- General Stability Updates
Competitive
- Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.
- Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank. Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.
- Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.
Maps
- Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools
Heroes
Zenyatta
- No longer receives extra attack speed from Kiriko’s ultimate
Kiriko
- Resolved an issue where ‘Yokai’ achievement was unattainable
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases
Workshop
- Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead
- Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants
Overwatch 2 is currently available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to know whether it’s as good as its animated shorts, you can check out our review.
