One-Punch Man Fan Animates an Insanely Beautiful Monster Association Arc Fight

Be aware the following could be considered spoilers for the Monster Association arc that began in season two and will be a huge part of the upcoming third season of the One-Punch Man anime. With that in mind, we have something totally awesome to show you.

The fan edit plays out a 90-second YouTube video from Atserc/Detox013 that is expertly animated. The YouTube video is titled “Saitama forgets to hold back and almost destroys Earth” and should give you enough of a hint of the result. In a Reddit thread, the creator said that this animation only took three months of work, which is incredibly impressive.

You can find the YouTube video below, and enjoy something that should absolutely speak to every single One-Punch Man fan out there.

The Monster Association arc is massive. To give you an idea, it started in chapter 70 of the manga and only wrapped up a couple of months ago in chapter 178. As far as the anime goes, it began in episode nine of season two. Considering there were only three episodes left after that, though, means that the arc is only just getting started in the anime. At this moment we don’t know when the third season of anime will premiere, however. You can be sure we will cover it completely when we know more.

ONE, the creator of One-Punch Man (and Mob Psycho 100) also has a new manga coming out late next month called Versus that might be worth a look when an English translation finally comes out.

Featured Image Source: Madhouse and J.C.Staff.

