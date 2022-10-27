Naruto & Boruto Set to Receive News, Announcements During Jump Festa

The Naruto and Boruto series will see fresh news and announcements made at the anime and manga mega event on Dec. 17.

Good news for Naruto fans: The series is set to see some fresh news and announcements during the Jump Festa 2022 event scheduled for December.

In a post to the official Jump Festa website made on Oct. 27, it was revealed that the Naruto series would see fresh news and announcements made at the anime and manga mega event on Dec. 17. The news is set to be shown off via the event’s super stage between 3:35 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. JST, and will cover announcements tied to both the Naruto and Boruto series.

It has also been revealed that the Japanese voice actors for four of the biggest characters from both series will be present on stage for whatever announcements are made. These include Junko Takeuchi, the voice of Naruto; Yuko Sanpei, the voice of Boruto; Noriyaki Sugiyama, the voice of Sasuke; and Chie Nakamura, the voice of Sakura.

It is currently unknown, though, what the announcements will be in relation to. Likewise, it is unknown how much of the event will be focused on the Naruto series versus the Boruto series and vice versa.

The news comes shortly after some momentous milestones and events for the larger franchise. Earlier this year, Naruto celebrated its 20th anniversary since it started publication. An animated video was released to commemorate the occasion, providing some of the series’ most pivotal scenes with a sakuga-heavy re-imagining.

Likewise, the spin-off manga Naruto: Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust: The Manga was recently made available across multiple regions. The side story marks one of the first original story releases with Sasuke as a leading character in quite some time, and offers an entirely original story in the Naruto and Boruto universe.

