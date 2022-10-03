Studio Perriot Celebrates Naruto 20th Anniversary With Gloriously Re-Animated Screenshots & Tribute Video

Today, in means of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the anime, Perriot Studio has unveiled an impressive collection of re-animations of its acclaimed adaptation of Naruto. The video features considerably touched-up visuals for some of the most notable scenes throughout Naurto and Naruto: Shippuden, which we’ve included for your right down below.

***(Spoiler Warnings: The following videos and screenshots spoil the entire plot of both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Proceed with caution)***

Whether its the Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission and the Chunin exams in Naruto or the Pain Assault or the Fourth Shinobi World War, the Road of Naruto tribute video features some of the amazing modernized animations for some of the most iconic moments in the franchise.

Naruto originally debuted as a manga back in 1999 in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, quickly becoming one of the most popular series in circulation, being dubbed as one of the “Big Three” alongside Bleach and One Piece for its success. This soon led to an anime adaptation television series produced by Pierrot and Aniplex, which started airing back in 2002, broadcasting 220 episodes across five years.

In 2007, the sequel series, Naruto Shippuden, began airing, featuring a whopping 500-episode run, which lasted all the way until 2017. Right before ending, a spin-off series surrounding Naruto’s son, Boruto, was announced. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been airing ever since, still going strong at 269 aired so far.

For more information on the 20th anniversary, be sure to head over to Studio Perriot’s official website, linked here. We’ve also got plenty of other great Naruto and Boruto content for you down below.

Image Source: Studio Perriot

