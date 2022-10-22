Laid-Back Camp Anime Returns Soon With More Outdoor Adventures

If you’re looking for your next wholesome anime, Laid-Back Camp is the right pick.

We have gotten word today about what is next for the Laid-Back Camp (or Yuru Camp) anime. As of today, a third season of the anime that started in 2018 is confirmed to be in production. Though there isn’t any word on a possible premiere date to go along with this announcement, at least more is coming.

It’s hard to say when we might see the third season, as the first season started in January 2018, but the second wasn’t until January 2021. Assuming it follows that trend, it could likely be January 2024 when season 3 starts.

You can see the original announcement tweet below:

A movie for the series, simply titled Laid-Back Camp: Movie, was released in Japan back in July, but we haven’t heard anything on a streaming or dub release for it.

For those interested in the series, Crunchyroll has the first two seasons available to stream and describes the plot as:

Nadeshiko, a high school student who had moved from Shizuoka to Yamanashi, decides to see the famous, 1000 yen-bill-featured Mount Fuji. Even though she manages to bike all the way to Motosu, she’s forced to turn back because of worsening weather. Unable to set her eyes on her goal, she faints partway to her destination. When she wakes up, it’s night, in a place she’s never been before, with no way of knowing how to get home. Nadeshiko is saved when she encounters Rin, a girl who is out camping by herself. This outdoorsy girls story begins with this first encounter between Nadeshiko and Rin.

But that doesn’t have to be where your connection to Laid-Back Camp ends, either. The manga from mangaka Afro has 12 volumes in English, so you don’t have to wait until whenever season 3 arrives.

On the subject of manga, yesterday we got news of the next manga from Mob Psycho 100 & One-Punch Man creator ONE. As for other anime news, the Chainsaw Man opening on YouTube is doing some huge numbers.

Featured Image Source: C-Station.

Related Posts