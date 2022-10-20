Jamie Lee Curtis Loved One Piece; Would Love to Play Live-Action Kureha

An interview Jamie Lee Curtis gave with YouTuber Caja de Peliculas on the Halloween Ends press tour has her once again sharing her geeky side with fans. The interviewer (Hector Portillo) knew about her love of One Piece ahead of time and presents her with a Tony Tony Chopper plushie at the start of the interview.

However, that’s not where the One Piece section of the interview ends. Near the end of the video, Jamie Lee Curtis mentions that her daughter has told her she should play Doctor Kureha in the live-action Netflix version and was surprised to learn that that exact fan casting is incredibly popular.

While Jamie Lee Curtis never expressly mentions she would do it, she doesn’t mention she will be keeping an eye on the live-action One Piece show that Netflix will be releasing at some point in the future.

This is definitely not the first time we have seen Jamie Lee Curtis let her nerd side fly, either. She attended the esports event EVO in 2015 in disguise as Street Fighter character Vega, and that is when the internet first got the inkling that our favorite scream queen is also our favorite geek queen.

During the interview, Jamie Lee Curtis also presses the interviewer on if he has watched all of One Piece, and he says he has. That’s quite a feat. Back in April of this year, the One Piece anime was on episode 1,013. Meaning if you tried to binge the whole show (counting every episode as 21-minutes) it would take you 354 hours/14 days, and that was only based on where the series was 6 months ago.

