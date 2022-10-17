Fan Discussion of Perfect Horror Flicks Leads to Great Recommendations for the Squeamish

Image Source: Pan-Canadian Film Distributors

It’s safe to say that horror pics aren’t for everybody, and that’s totally irredeemable okay. Like everything in life, the world is full to bursting point with both lovers and haters of the blood-drenched genre. But what if you’re on the fence about horror, and you’re looking for a way in? After all, it is Halloween season, so you could be just a wee bit of a ‘fraidy cat, on the lookout for something scary, but just not too scary.

Thanks to a recent Reddit post which, horror fans are discussing just that, and some of the picks are, as to be expected from a bunch of veteran gorehounds, pretty on point. To kicks things off, we have 1980’s cult pic, The Changeling.

Directed by Peter Medack, The Changeling is a supernatural horror flick that centers on a composer (George C. Scott) who falls victim to a car crash killing his wife and daughter. Stricken with grief, he leaves the big city and moves to a more rural spot, only to be hounded by hauntings. Thankfully, the gore and bloodshed is kept to a bear minimum, meaning it’s a good pick for those who’re looking for a scary – but not too scary – movie for a night in this Halloween.

Image Source: 20th Century Fox

Elsewhere, we also have another solid option for all you softies out there in the form of Ridley Scott’s Alien, which marvellously blends sci-fi and horror into a delicious cocktail of terrific cinematic terror.

While Alien does lean into its horror themes, and is pretty terrifying to boot, it’s arguably one of the more accessible horror pics to have graced our silver screens thanks to its surprisingly grounded tone, interesting characters, as well as one of the best space monsters in the entirety of cinema. No small feat!

Finally, a couple of creepy cult classics were named as great choices: 1990’s Tremors and 1987’s The Monster Squad.

Of course, while these may be pretty mild to the average gorehound, it may be the perfect selection for a more casual horror fan, don’t you think? And funnily enough, both aforementioned movies made it on to our recent list of scary movies for 13-year-olds. What’s the chances of that, huh?

But what say you, though. What horror movies would you recommend to non-horror fans? Feel free to say “boo!” in the usual place down below and let us know.

Related Posts