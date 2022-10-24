D4DJ Groovy Mix Reveals New Idol DJ Unit “Abyssmare”
Today Bushiroad revealed a brand new idol DJ unit named “Abyssmare” fo its popular mobile rhythm game D4DJ Groovy Mix.
Today Bushiroad revealed a brand new idol DJ unit named “Abyssmare” fo its popular mobile rhythm game D4DJ Groovy Mix.
The unit, which is defined as “foreign,” was revealed during the celebration for the 2nd anniversary of the Japanese version of the game (which launched on October 25, 2020, and was then followed last year by the global version in English).
Its four members are Neo, voiced by singer May’n, Sophia, voiced by Yuka Aisaka (Appropriately, she voiced Sophie in the Atelier Sophie series), Elsie, voiced by Tomomi Jiena Sumi (Kaede Tono in Yakuza: Like a Dragon), and Weronika, voiced by Misuzu Yamada.
Their debut comes with the song “Get into the Abyssmare,” which you can enjoy in the trailer below, alongside information about all the characters.
Neo (CV. May’n) The center vocal of a foreign DJ unit that suddenly appeared in Japan, “Abyssmare”. Though she is cool-headed and sees those around her as nothing more than pawns, she is a top-notch vocalist. She is rapidly gaining fame with her overwhelming vocals and charisma, but is never satisfied with the status quo. She diligently takes lessons every day to become the world’s greatest vocalist.
Sophia (CV. Yuka Aisaka) The DJ of “Abyssmare”, she has the power to read the mood of the floor. She keeps her words to a minimum on stage and has many fans because of her cool appearance. Growing up in a poor family, she withdrew from the world and has low self-esteem. Hearing Neo’s voice saved her life and helped her take her first step forward, so she worships Neo fanatically.
Elsie (CV. Tomomi Jiena Sumi) The self-proclaimed Number 2 of “Abyssmare”. Despite her adorable appearance, she is fastidious and intelligent. Things like studying ballet since young and being unable to stomach cheap food make her seem like a young lady who grew up in the lap of luxury, but her exact family business remains unknown. She often fights with Weronika as they don’t get along.
Weronika (CV. Misuzu Yamada) Although a member of “Abyssmare”, she has a strong rivalry with Neo and always picks fights with her. She has great physical capacity, is athletic and has sharp dance moves. People around her are often frightened by her quick temper, but she has a compassionate and caring side, especially towards children. She also argues with Elsie often, but usually loses.