D4DJ Groovy Mix Reveals New Idol DJ Unit “Abyssmare”

Today Bushiroad revealed a brand new idol DJ unit named “Abyssmare” fo its popular mobile rhythm game D4DJ Groovy Mix.

The unit, which is defined as “foreign,” was revealed during the celebration for the 2nd anniversary of the Japanese version of the game (which launched on October 25, 2020, and was then followed last year by the global version in English).

Its four members are Neo, voiced by singer May’n, Sophia, voiced by Yuka Aisaka (Appropriately, she voiced Sophie in the Atelier Sophie series), Elsie, voiced by Tomomi Jiena Sumi (Kaede Tono in Yakuza: Like a Dragon), and Weronika, voiced by Misuzu Yamada.

Their debut comes with the song “Get into the Abyssmare,” which you can enjoy in the trailer below, alongside information about all the characters.