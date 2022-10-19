Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Preload Dates and PC Requirements Revealed

Image via Activision

The preload dates for both the early access launch and official release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 alongside PC requirements have been revealed, Activision announced.

For players who preordered the digital version, the game’s campaign can be played a week early from the official launch of Oct. 28. The single-player campaign, which gives multiplayer rewards for completing it, can be preloaded on all platforms starting Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, and will be come playable on Oct. 20 at the same time.

The full game, including multiplayer and Special Ops, can be preloaded on different dates depending on the platform. Xbox players can preload the full game at the same time of the campaign preload, PlayStation is a regional rollout starting Oct. 20 at 4 a.m. PT, and PC via Steam and Battle.net preloading starts on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT according to the announcement.

The publisher also revealed the requirements for the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The minimum requirements start at 8GB of RAM with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 for video cards, while the Ultra 4K requirements need 16GB of RAM with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. The game is expected to take up at least 72GB of hard drive space at launch, and the full PC requirements can be seen below.

