Bungie States Aim Assist Change Is Coming for Rangefinder in a Future Destiny 2 Update

Bungie revealed that Aim Assist for the Rangefinder gun would be altered in a future update. As part of a blog that showed the patch notes for the 6.2.5 update, one the points was all about the Rangefinder and how the patch will remove the 20% scalar on aim assist fall-off.

The patch notes also include many more changes, like fixes to activities, several gameplay tweaks, and some platform-specific fixes, including one that saw PlayStation users continuously “seeing the Lightfall pre-order upsell dialog after they had purchased the pre-order.”

Other issues that have been addressed include a problem where Crucible and Iron Banner Seasonal kills and deaths were only being updated at match complete rather than continually during the match, as well as a photosensitivity issue where the Ketch turrets were flashing in the player’s camera when targeted. It’s a positive update for those who suffer from seizures.

Finally, a few weapons are getting buffs and nerfs, like the Lord of Wolves getting a 40% damage increase and sniper rifles getting reduced received flinch. This will make the playing field much more even when going up against other players in PvP modes.

An official release date for these changes has yet to be revealed.

Destiny 2 is now available for PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as PC.

