Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War US & International Streaming Platforms Announced

While fans were certainly upset to know that Crunchyroll wouldn’t be airing the adaptation of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, we have now gotten word on where it will be available to watch. It turns out that the streaming platform will be split based on where you are located. For viewers in the United States, you will find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on Hulu starting Oct. 10, whereas internationally the anime will be found on Disney+.

This news was tweeted out by manga publisher VIZ Media.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. pic.twitter.com/bINykAUOZp — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 3, 2022

Unsurprisingly, this hasn’t been met all that positively, considering that this requires most everyone to subscribe to a different streaming service they might not already have.

In other (and certainly fun) news, if you’re excited for the anime but haven’t been keeping up with it, a new teaser dropped only a couple of weeks ago during Aniplex Online Fest 2022.

For those wondering where Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War falls within the manga, it is actually the final arc in the series and takes place from volumes 55 to 74. This new anime comes roughly 20 years after season 16 ended and will finally close out the series with every chapter and volume adapted.

IMDb summarizes the plot of this new series as:

The peace is suddenly broken when warning sirens blare through the Soul Society. Residents, there are disappearing without a trace and nobody knows who’s behind it. Meanwhile, a dark shadow is also extending itself toward Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town.

As said, anyone in the United States will be able to find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War streaming on Hulu, and anyone outside of the United States will find it on Disney+. The anime will begin airing on Oct. 10.

