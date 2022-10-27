BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Season 2 Gets Sliced Until April

Source: Sunrise

BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Season 2 has officially been delayed and will now broadcast in April 2023 due to “various circumstances.”

Fortunately, several fans can still look forward to the pre-screening of the second season’s first episode on Dec. 25, 2022. This event will be known as “Season 2 Episode 1 (Episode 14) Fastest Screening + Talk Show,” where you can access tickets by purchasing the Season 1 Blu-ray box on Nov. 4 or buying it from general admissions in December.

You can check out the latest BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story- Season 2 announcement from Crunchyroll here:

NEWS: BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story- Season 2 TV Anime Gets Pushed Back to April 2023



⛳MORE: https://t.co/hXOXhlqTLO pic.twitter.com/e297q5yyJB — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 26, 2022

When this popular sports anime made its first debut on April 5, 2022, on Crunchyroll, it quickly gained a fan base because of the show’s unique take on golf. If you aren’t familiar with BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls’ Story-, the anime follows the journey of Eve, who plays against experienced players and makes a living by betting on herself in these showdowns.

Even though it may seem like Eve is a professional golf player, she only does this for the money since she wants to take care of others who are less fortunate. But everything changes when she meets Aoi Amawashi, a highly skilled individual that competes against Eve’s powerful abilities. As a result, Eve takes on a new goal in life, and the two characters begin their rivalry to see who will reign supreme in golf.

