Azur Lane Getting Agir Figure to Celebrate World of Warships’ Evil Influence on the Mobile Game

Azur Lane’s Agir is getting a figure, celebrating World of Warships’ evil influence on the game.

Azur Lane is very popular among figure manufacturers, and another of its shipgirls is getting a figure that has been made available for pre-order.

The figure by Actoys portrays Agir, which fans will know as one of the PR Shipgirls available in the game, introduced back in 2021.

PR Shipgirls require extreme grinds to be unlocked and basically represent World of Warships’ evil influence on Azur Lane. Like most of the semi-recent ones, Agir personifies a “paper ship” that was never actually built in the real world, but has been implemented as a basically fictional cruiser in World of Warships anyway to fuel Wargaming’s endless need to nickel and dime the game’s fans.

That being said, if you still love Agir enough to purchase her figure, you can reserve her on AmiAmi for 23,560 yen, which translates into approximately $162 at the current exchange rate.

After all, she’s not any less realistic than her counterpart in World of Warships.

The prototype was sculpted by Ccr Mi Rong and painted by Monshin and Guo Jiang K in 1/7 scale. She’s 330mm mostly due to the spear/flag.

You can check her out in the gallery below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Azur Lane, it’s is a free-to-play mobile horizontal scrolling shooter/RPG hybrid currently available for iOS and Android.

We also know that a new console game following Azur Lane Crosswave is in development at Compile Heart, even if no further information has been shared at the moment.