Videogamedunkey (Yes, That Dunkey) Is Starting an Indie Publishing Company Called Bigmode

In a very surprising announcement, YouTuber Videogamedunkey is getting into video game publishing with a new studio called Bigmode. Videogamedunkey is big on both meme videos and video game essays, so delving into publishing is certainly huge.

In the two hours that the video making this announcement has been live, it has already amassed 457,000 views and counting.

You can see that exact video below with the completely sincere promise that this isn’t all a goof.

Bigmode’s website gives a nice rundown of what the publisher is all about:

Bigmode is indie publishing with purpose and passion, founded in 2022 by Videogamedunkey (aka Jason) and his wife Leah.



Supporting games being made with substance, quality, creativity, and fun in mind is extremely important to us! The indie game world can feel crowded or oversaturated, so our goal is to give great games a powerful way to stand out.



We love and deeply care about games, as well as artists and creatives in general. Bigmode is our way to foster and support those who are putting the effort and love into their projects to create the best they can— to give them the spotlight they deserve and see more of what we love in gaming.

The Bigmode site also gives more information and sets some clear lines in what will be accepted. Considering the massive controversy in the industry currently, the section on what the new publisher might be looking for mentions “Please note: We are not accepting any games that use NFTs, crypto, or blockchain.”

