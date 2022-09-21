Uzaki-chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Trailer Speaks to the Introvert in All of Us

Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang out season two looks to be just as adorable.

a new trailer has dropped for season two of the anime Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out. Fans have surely been waiting since the first season wrapped up two years. This nice new trailer should hopefully tide eager fans over until the new season premieres on Oct. 1.

You can find the trailer below and feast your eyes on what is next for the adventures of our two leads.

If you’re one of those anime watchers who prefer to binge the first season of a series before the second season comes out, the first season can be streamed from Crunchyroll and Funimation and the latter describes the plot of Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang out as:

University student Shinichi Sakurai is comfortable being an introverted loner and doesn’t care what others think. Buxom underclassmen Hana Uzaki doesn’t understand this one bit. A tornado of joy, she’s taken it upon herself to make him more social. Starting to enjoy her company, he’d concede that they’re friends. Can it be possible to have as much fun with another person as he would by himself?

the best thing about a large amount of anime is that it usually is adapted from manga, so there is something to fall back on when the anime adaptation has stalled. For instance, the Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out manga has released seven volumes in English (the eighth is out in December) and the first season ended at roughly chapter 30, which is part of volume three.

In other, recent anime news, if you’ve been looking for something silly and light, the upcoming Romantic Killer anime from Netflix might be the anime for you. On the other end of the spectrum from that, if you have a soft spot for magical girl anime, the air date for Tokyo Mew Mew New was announced yesterday in a cute little trailer.

Featured Image Source: ENGI.

