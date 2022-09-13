Twitter Is Absolutely Roasting Fire Emblem Engage’s New Protagonist’s Pepsiman Haircut

Earlier today, during the Nintendo Direct event, the exciting next step in the Fire Emblem series was revealed for Nintendo Switch in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, as it features plenty of fan-favorite characters and gameplay mechanics.

In order to bring peace to the land, a new protagonist must use the powers of special rings that allow them to summon other characters from the Fire Emblem series, such as Marth and Sigurd. Now, obviously, that sounds like a pretty awesome concept. However, despite how good the game sounds, fans just can’t get over one thing: the new protagonist’s design.

As soon as the protagonist appears in the trailer, it’s a pretty big surprise, as the design looks like it was ripped straight from a Colgate toothpaste ad, with their hair split halfway down the middle, boasting blue on one side and red on the other. Now, there’s obviously been some interesting and colorful hairstyles in the Fire Emblem series, but this one takes the cake.

In fact, fans have already begun to turn the character into a meme on Twitter. From Pepsiman to Aquafresh toothpaste, you’ll want to check out the hilarious memes we’ve found for your down below.

guys guess which one is the fire emblem engage protagonist pic.twitter.com/PvShm3vHAw — shu (@sh08bx) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage looking kinda raw 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/CJ0LTdlh70 — ☆「ＹＡＳＥ」IdolismJ ☆ (@IdolismJ) September 13, 2022

Yooooo. I'm so excited for Fire Emblem Engage announcement in Nintendo Direct. Toothpaste Chan leaks were real! pic.twitter.com/wAbZCnCrnf — OranguBANG (@REALOranguBang) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage's new protag in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/Au1X3LYbkA — BenXenowoB (@BenXenowoB) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage protagonist sending an unsolicited dick pic pic.twitter.com/cEu6k9bOJG — Trash King (@TrashKing_01) September 13, 2022

I for one am thrilled about the protagonist of Fire Emblem Engage. Finally, we’re going to learn the story of Pepsiman’s descendant pic.twitter.com/Z6bMLI2Scd — Corny the Clown (Back in Town) (@cornysart) September 13, 2022

The fire emblem engage protagonist looks like a rocket pop pic.twitter.com/JI1cogEAH5 — Huebrbrbrbrbr (@Huebrbrbrbrbr1) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem: Engage looks pretty cool.

Very excited to see this game. pic.twitter.com/66KmELxUoH — Alec The Nobody (@AlecNobody1994) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage should learn a thing or two when it comes to designing half red half blue characters pic.twitter.com/ouLVrbO3nD — Shin Common Writer 🆖 (@shin_common) September 13, 2022

New Fire Emblem Engage protags look so good 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/bnVpVyrrpa — Pandora 💜 (@BCPandora13) September 13, 2022

I'm sorry but the colors of the new Fire Emblem Engage just reminded me of this Filipino meme pic.twitter.com/hLmEAWPXFR — Yumi ゆみ💮🇵🇭💮 Comms closed (@yumilattea) September 13, 2022

He got that Sonic & Knuckles cut pic.twitter.com/ytVPABlMhC — Radiant Marko (@NinoCappuccino_) September 13, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage is set to release early next year on Jan. 20, 2023. Stay tuned for more coverage on Fire Emblem Engage, including news and guides.

