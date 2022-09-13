Twitter Is Absolutely Roasting Fire Emblem Engage’s New Protagonist’s Pepsiman Haircut
Is Fire Emblem Engage’s protagonist related to ps?
Earlier today, during the Nintendo Direct event, the exciting next step in the Fire Emblem series was revealed for Nintendo Switch in the form of Fire Emblem Engage, as it features plenty of fan-favorite characters and gameplay mechanics.
In order to bring peace to the land, a new protagonist must use the powers of special rings that allow them to summon other characters from the Fire Emblem series, such as Marth and Sigurd. Now, obviously, that sounds like a pretty awesome concept. However, despite how good the game sounds, fans just can’t get over one thing: the new protagonist’s design.
As soon as the protagonist appears in the trailer, it’s a pretty big surprise, as the design looks like it was ripped straight from a Colgate toothpaste ad, with their hair split halfway down the middle, boasting blue on one side and red on the other. Now, there’s obviously been some interesting and colorful hairstyles in the Fire Emblem series, but this one takes the cake.
In fact, fans have already begun to turn the character into a meme on Twitter. From Pepsiman to Aquafresh toothpaste, you’ll want to check out the hilarious memes we’ve found for your down below.
Fire Emblem Engage is set to release early next year on Jan. 20, 2023. Stay tuned for more coverage on Fire Emblem Engage, including news and guides.
