Triangle Strategy Announced for PC via Steam

The reveal of Octopath Traveler 2 wasn’t the only surprise delivered today by Tomoya Asano and his team at Square Enix, as the publisher announced that Triangle Strategy is coming to PC.

The charming turn-based strategy game is coming to Steam and we don’t even have to wait long, as the release date is set for October 13.

Pre-order is already available both for the standard and digital deluxe edition, which comes with a mini digital artbook.

You can check it out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with Triangle Strategy, you can read our review of the Nintendo Switch version, which was released earlier this year.

Here’s how Square Enix officially describes the game.

Triangle Strategy takes place on the continent of Norzelia, where players will determine the fate of three powerful kingdoms embroiled in conflict, Glenbrook, Aesfrost, and Hyzante. Set 30 years after the “Saltiron War,” players will guide protagonist Serenoa Wolffort and his faithful companions, childhood friend Prince Roland, fiancée Princess Frederica Aesfrost, and the steward of House Wolffort Benedict, as they attempt to navigate their way through this new conflict. Triangle Strategy offers a complex, tactical battle system that utilizes a lush, interactive RPG environment. Players will have the ability to:

Choose from three different philosophies, pragmatic utility, virtuous morality or liberty, to help shape the story

Select from 30 characters to create their own unique battle team

Utilize unique attributes, set movement per range offered by each character, as well as use special attacks and skills that consume a limited but rechargeable pool of Tactical Points per character