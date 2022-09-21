Think You Know Obi-Wan Kenobi? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Obi-Wan Kenobi is arguably the most popular Jedi in all of Star Wars. So many fans begged for a show about the Jedi that they went and made one, and thankfully, Disney fulfilled their wish in the form of a Disney+ series, detailing important events that lead up to our introduction to him in the original trilogy.

One of the first characters to use a lightsaber, the character helped inspire a love of the galaxy far, far away that continues today. Although he sacrifices himself in Episode IV, George Lucas finds a way to include Obi-Wan in later movies as a force ghost because he’s such an important character.

Obi-Wan’s adventures are included in both Star Wars Canon and Legends, including Clone Wars, Rebels, and recently his own Disney+ show. His unwavering devotion to the light side and his skill with a lightsaber put him forever in the hero camp. It’s never a bad time to brush up on the feats of this Jedi Master. Without further delay, let’s jump into this challenging Obi-Wan Kenobi quiz.

Image credit: Lucasfilm and Disney

