The Last of Us HBO Series Unveils Teaser Trailer With First Look at Clickers

Happy Last of Us Day, survivors! Today is a great day and we have finally gotten a wonderful teaser trailer full of all sorts of Last of Us goodies. If you’ve been looking forward to seeing Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel Miller and Ellie, this trailer delivers everything you might want. If you’re wondering why Last of Us Day falls on Sept. 26 when the game came out in June 2013, that’s because Sept. 26 is the start of the cordyceps virus outbreak in the game’s lore.

There are hints to some pretty big events as well, including the tragic beginning of The Last of Us when things first start to go bad. Pedro Pascal is just about perfect as Joel in this new trailer, though we never hear him or Bella Ramsey speak. There’s plenty to look forward to with a new series in this trailer.

You can see it below, and it will likely make you want to replay the first game all over again.

The only thing missing now is an actual release date, though. While we know it is coming in 2023, that’s all we know. This trailer does an excellent job of selling itself as a fully faithful recreation, so there’s a chance we might see a live-action series adaptation of a video game that’s both faithful to the source material and good.

While that’s all we have for you, for now. We will be sure to keep you informed of any further developments in the series as we all await an official release date.

Featured Image Source: Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Naughty Dog

