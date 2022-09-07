One Piece Odyssey Key Artwork Released; Tokyo Game Show Gameplay & News Livestream Teased

Today Bandai Namco released a brief video related to its upcoming anime-inspired JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

The video stars main producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki as he teases a special livestream dedicated to the game airing from Tokyo Game Show on September 15. It’ll be broadcasted between 10:00 pm and 10:50 pm Japan time, which translates into 3:00 pm CEST, 2:00 pm BST, 9:00 am EDT, or 6:00 am PDT, depending on where you live.

Besides Tsuzuki-san himself, voice actress Marika Kohno will also be on stage alongside more guests.

We’ll see gameplay and the developers will also share new details about the game, including surprises hinted at in a previous developer’s diary video.

To top it all up, Tsuzuki-san also reveals the key artwork for the game, which reflects the theme “Touching the world of One Piece.”

You can watch it below, with the key artwork reveal at the end of the video.

One Piece Odyssey is coming in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original announcement and a bunch of details and screenshots.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, the original manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted all the way back in 1997 on Shueiusha’s popular magazine Weekly Shounen Jump and it’s still ongoing, having recently passed its 100th volume.

It has sparked one of the most long-lived anime series of all time, which has recently passed the 1,000th episode.

Of course, there have also been plenty of movies, video games, and a live-action series on Netflix is also coming.