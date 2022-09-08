NieR: Automata for Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Showing Familiar City Ruins & Gameplay

Today Square Enix released a new trailer of the NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition for Nintendo Switch.

The trailer showcases one of the most iconic environments of the game’s world, the city ruins, which veterans of the game will recognize easily.

Of course, we also see 2B and 9S in action against their mechanical enemies.

You can check it out below.

NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition releases for Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022.

NieR: Automata, which has already shipped over 6 million units, is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to learn more, you can check out our review.

The popular action JRPG launched for PS4 and PC in 2017, bringing the NieR name back under the spotlight and granting the franchise by Yoko Taro a brand new life also thanks to the sleek gameplay by PlatinumGames.

It was then released for Xbox One in 2018, and now it’s finally coming to the Switch as well, over five years since its initial launch.

NieR: Automata tells the story of three androids, 2B, 9S, and A2, as they explore a world devastated by an invasion of machines thousands of years after the original NieR. Yet, not everything is as it seems, and players will discover many secrets through the branching story with multiple endings.