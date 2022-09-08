New Video Confirms NBA 2K23 Season 1 Begins at Launch

Season 1 of NBA 2K23 looks like it will give plenty to do in a game already full of new changes.

Yesterday’s announcement of the City changes in NBA 2K23 came with a vague promise of season one information coming closer to launch. It seems now they just wanted to wait until the day it releases (almost everywhere) to announce that the first season of NBA 2K23 will be live at launch.

Each season will last six weeks and will offer events and things to earn in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. MyTEAM is perhaps the best place to see those rewards take shape, as what appears to be a battle pass offers Scotty Pippen as the final reward, letting you add the all-time legend to your team.

You can see the trailer below to be ready for when the game will unlock later today.

It appears that MyTEAM will be the only mode getting a battle pass, as The W section simply says that a created character will progress through “four tiers” to earn clothing and VC (the game’s main currency).

Considering the six-week limits of a season, you can expect season two to start somewhere around Oct. 20. We will be sure to bring you that information when we know it, as NBA 2K23 will be constantly evolving week to week, especially with the new brands and apparel dropping constantly.

While all of this is pretty neat, the craziest thing about NBA 2K23 is the download and install sizes for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you haven’t read our guide on how much space you’ll need, you might want to.

