Muv-Luv Alternative Anime Season 2 Getting Livestreamed Event Ahead of TV Debut

Image Source: Avex

The Muv-Luv Alternative anime is airing soon and a livestream promises news just before its debut.

Today Avex announced that a livestream will be hosted ahead of the debut of the second cour of the Muv-Luv Alternative anime.

The anime will debut on October 5, and fans of western countries will be able to watch it on Crunchyroll.

The livestream will air on September 29 at 8:00 pm Japan time, which translates into 1:00 pm CEST, Noon BST, 7 am EDT, or 4 am PDT, depending on where you live.

It will be hosted by the voice actors of Takeru Shirogane, Meiya Mitsurugi, and Yuuko Kouziki, and to promise a recap of the first season, a look at the highlights of season 2, and the latest news on the anime.

In case you’d like to watch along, you can find the embed of the show below.

Incidentally, the latest game of the series Muv-Luv Alternative Total Eclipse was recently released on Steam, and you can read our review.

If you’d like to learn more about the Muv-Luv series in general, you should definitely read our recent interview with creator Kouki Yoshimune and brand producer Kazutoshi “Tororo” Matsumura.

During the latest event, we saw new trailers for the new games Muv-Luv Integrate and Muv-Luv Resonative, new images for Muv-Luv Resonative, and the reveal of Duty Lost Arcadia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Muv-Luv games, you can read my extensive article explaining all you need to know to get into one of the best visual novel series of all time.