Rick From Rick and Morty Celebrate His Release in MultiVersus With Gameplay Trailer

If you were eagerly awaiting the release of Rick from Rick & Morty in MultiVersus, the wait ends today, as the brand new character is now available to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

Of course, the misunderstood genius Rick Sanchez isn’t alone in Warner Bros’ fighting game, as his traditional partner Morty is also already available.

To celebrate the release, the developers launched a gameplay trailer, which you can enjoy below.

If you’re not familiar with Rick, here’s a brief description.

“A nihilistic mega-genius and one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Earth-hailing scientist Rick Sanchez has seen just about everything reality has to offer. Along with his grandson Morty, Rick has saved the galaxy and the space/time continuum dozens of times”

MultiVersus is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Incidentally, the game was the best-selling one in the United States in the month of July according to NPD data. This is rather impressive considering that it’s free-to-play and the sales were achieved with the Founder’s packages.

If you'd like to see more, you can check out the previous trailer featuring another upcoming character, Gizmo.