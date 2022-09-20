Master Detective Archives Rain Code by Danganronpa Developers Reveals Limited Edition as Pre-Orders Start

Today Spike Chunsoft revealed the limited edition of the upcoming noir adventure game Master Detective Archives Rain Code.

Today Spike Chunsoft revealed the limited edition of the upcoming noir adventure game Master Detective Archives Rain Code.

The edition includes the following goodies:

The Book of Death: Art Book featuring commentary from Kazutaka Kodaka, Rui Komatsuzaki and Shimadoriru

Limited Edition exclusive Spirited 6.5″ Shinigami plush

Outerbox with exclusive art from Rui Komatsuzaki

Noise of Neon: Official Soundtrack composed by Masafumi Takada

Nintendo Switch SteelBook

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE physical game

You can check out all the items below.

Whether you’re interested in the limited edition, which is priced at $109.99, or in the standard edition priced at $59.99, pre-orders have opened today at various retailers.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (which was originally announced last year), carries the signature of Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka, while the character design is by Rui Komatsuzaki and the music is by Danganrompa maestro Masafumi Takada.

The game launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2023.

If you’d like to see more, you can check out the latest trailer, showcased during a recent Nintendo Direct.