Love Shore Is an Upcoming Visual Novel Cyberpunk Thriller to Die For

If you’re into stylish noir sci-fi, you should be aware of Love Shore. Coming Oct. 21 for PC and Xbox, it is described on Kickstarter as “A sci-fi thriller visual novel that centers around two cyborgs as they try to uncover the hidden truth in their never sleeping city.” Said Kickstarter raised $12,000 over the original goal of $50,000.

If you’re a fan of Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human, this game should certainly speak to you. There is currently a demo available on Steam.

Speaking of Steam, the Love Shore store page further details the story of the game.

The titular Love Shore is a city with some exciting nightlife. It’s also a city heavily populated with “cyborgs, old gods hidden in the depths of a criminal underground, and humans eager to crawl their way to the top, no matter what the cost.”

After a fertility crisis changed the landscape of the city for good, a single company stepped in to help the residents: Life S. Incorporated, a biotech firm that claimed to be able to build life out of raw DNA, creating a fully formed human with thoughts, feelings, and morality of their own. Their minds, physical appearance, and personality would be drawn from their parents’ DNA, but the children would be ‘born’ using artificial bodies. This new generation would be called the S.Humans: a non-aging, tough form of new life. Love Shore features two playable protagonists with four storylines and romanceable options, each with their own storylines. Sam and Farah are two completely different characters suffering from the same circumstances: they’re S.Humans, one of the 100 cyborgs created by Life.S. before the company vanished.

There seems to be a very existential aspect to Love Shore, on top of the cyberpunk goodness. As said, it releases on Oct. 21 and will be available on Xbox consoles as well as PC. If enough love is shown for the game, other ports are always possible.

If you’re a fan of visual novels, check out our review of the recent Digimon Survive.

