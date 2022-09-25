Korean Webtoon Lookism Getting Animated Series on Netflix by Studio Mir of Dota: Dragon’s Blood Fame

Netflix will air an animated series adaptation of the popular Korean webtoon “Lookism.”

Hailing from the pen of South Korean webtoon artist Park Tae-joon, Lookism tells the story of a young victim of bullying named Park Hyeong-seok who moves to Seoul to escape his bullies. Before joining a new school, he wakes up in a body with completely different looks.

Now handsome, muscular, and tall, the protagonist finds himself the center of attention and adoration at his news school.

Like many webtoons, things become more and more complex over time, and it’s unknown how far in the story the new animated series will go. Yet, we hear from Netflix that it’ll have a “slightly different feel” compared to the original.

It’s produced by Seoul-based Studio Mir, known for Dota: Dragon’s Blood, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and more.

It’ll air on Netflix on Friday, November 4.

The original webtoon is very popular, having achieved over8.7 billion views globally on Naver Webtoons and other platforms since its debut in 2014.

You can check out the trailer below.