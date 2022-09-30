Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Looks Perfect for the Spooky Season in New Trailer

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities looks to be the perfect series to binge on Halloween.

While there have been first looks and a tease, today we got the full actual trailer for the upcoming Netflix anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. That’s right, this anthology comes from the mind of famed writer/director Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, Hellboy, The Shape of Water, Pacific Rim). Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is set to release on the streaming service on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween viewings.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will be made up of eight different short films/stories with Guillermo del Toro performing some Rod Serling-esque presenting/hosting of the series. The trailer mentions this will all be happening over four nights, so the entire series likely won’t release at one time on Oct. 25.

You can find the trailer below before we continue to break down this new horror anthology.

The eight titles given are:

Lot 36

Graveyard Rats

The Outside

The Autopsy

Pickman’s Model

Dreams in the Witch House

The Murmuring

The Viewing

Netflix summarizes the show as:

Guillermo del Toro – the master of horror – presents a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror.



Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators – including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more.

Netflix has been on a roll with all the announcements lately. On the anime side of the streaming giant, you can expect Romantic Killer to also premiere in October. As for live-action, a teaser trailer for the third season of Outer Banks also dropped recently.

Featured Image Source: Exile Entertainment and Double Dare You.

