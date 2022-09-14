David Harbour to Star in Gran Turismo Movie; Arrives in Theaters Summer 2023

David Harbour is revving his engines as he is set to star in the upcoming Gran Turismo movie for Sony. In an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, The Stranger Things star will play a retired driver who teaches the main protagonist, an unnamed teen, to drive like a pro. THR also released a summary for the film, which can be read below:

“Based on a true story, the project is described as the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.” The Hollywood Reporter

Neill Blomkamp, the director behind the academy-nominated film District 9, is set to direct the movie, with a screenplay by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). Hall also serves as an executive producer alongside series creator Kazunori Yamauchi. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti will be producing the film.

The Gran Turismo film is just one of many new adaptations of popular PlayStation franchises Sony currently has in development. Last year, Sony announced that a Ghost of Tsushima movie was in production, with John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, set to lead the project. Additionally, the HBO TV adaptation of The Last of Us is scheduled to premiere in 2023, with a God of War series in the works at Amazon and a Twisted Metal show in the works at Peacock.

Gran Turismo will hit theaters on Aug. 11, 2023.

