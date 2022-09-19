Cyberpunk 2077 Concurrent Players Skyrockets 550 Percent Thanks to the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

It’s no secret that when Cyberpunk 2077 was released back at the end of 2020 that it was a bit of a broken mess, disappointing many fans with crashes, bugs, and missing features. Since then, there has been a boatload of fixes and implementations, and the community seems to have responded well, noting that the game is completely different from when it originally launched.

Despite this, many outside of that dedicated community has been hesitant to try Cyberpunk 2077, as the sour taste is still in their mouths regarding the issues that occurred at launch. That’s all changed with the release of Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

An anime set in the same world and during the same time as Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners follows a group of characters in a unique storyline, showing off familiar sites in Night City and featuring characters from the game all the while. In fact, the show did such a good job at showing off its world, that it’s actually pulled people back into the game.

Thank you so much chooms for this second chance 😭 https://t.co/IONdDq8D9x — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) September 18, 2022

According to Steam Charts, the game has skyrocketed since the release of the anime, boasting a peak player count of over 85k and an average player base of over 17k. This is an impressive boost in traffic, as the anime has resulted in a 550 percent increase for the game over the last few weeks.

It also helps that a brand new expansion was announced for Cyberpunk 2077, coming in 2023, and that a collaboration event with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners also launched alongside the game. Still, it’s pretty impressive.

Are you hopping back into the game? Be sure to let us know what you think of its current state in the comment below.

