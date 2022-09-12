Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Gets an Atmospheric Ending Theme Called “Let You Down”

Last week, CD Projekt Red confirmed a lot of exciting new information about their upcoming Netflix original anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, including that some characters from Cyberpunk 2077 will be showing up. Today, in anticipation of its release tomorrow, the show’s official ending theme was released.

Titled “Let You Down,” the melancholic theme features shots from the show set to a somber set of lyrics, all thanks to artist Dawid Podsiadło. You can check out the video for yourself and its lyrics right down below.

Feel the rhythm of the streets

Neon lights and neon dreams

Bloody fists they feel no pain

When there’s so much more to gain Hunting season if you will

Tell me where’d you’d rather be

I can hardly see the moon

Hope we’ll get there pretty soon Trying so hard to release

You out of the misery

Hold on to your wishes

If you can’t hold on to me Forgive me for letting you down

Forgive me for letting you down again

Guess I’m not strong enough

Right now They will finally feel the flames

Flames that run down through my veins

I will make this city burn

We’re not planning to return Trying so hard to be free

To make you see what I see

Hold on to your wishes

If you can’t hold on to me Forgive me for letting you down

Forgive me for letting you down again

Guess I’m not strong enough

Right now Forgive me for letting you down

Forgive me for letting you down again

I guess I’m not strong enough

Right now Let you down

Oh, let you down

Let you down

Oh, let you down

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to release on Netflix tomorrow, Sept. 13, 2022. For more information on the show, be sure to search Twinfinite, as we’ve got plenty of trailers to hype you up for the release, including a handful of NSFW ones that’ll surely get you excited.

