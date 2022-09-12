Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Gets an Atmospheric Ending Theme Called “Let You Down”
Check out Cyberpunk Edgerunners “Let You Down.”
Last week, CD Projekt Red confirmed a lot of exciting new information about their upcoming Netflix original anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, including that some characters from Cyberpunk 2077 will be showing up. Today, in anticipation of its release tomorrow, the show’s official ending theme was released.
Titled “Let You Down,” the melancholic theme features shots from the show set to a somber set of lyrics, all thanks to artist Dawid Podsiadło. You can check out the video for yourself and its lyrics right down below.
Feel the rhythm of the streets
Neon lights and neon dreams
Bloody fists they feel no pain
When there’s so much more to gain
Hunting season if you will
Tell me where’d you’d rather be
I can hardly see the moon
Hope we’ll get there pretty soon
Trying so hard to release
You out of the misery
Hold on to your wishes
If you can’t hold on to me
Forgive me for letting you down
Forgive me for letting you down again
Guess I’m not strong enough
Right now
They will finally feel the flames
Flames that run down through my veins
I will make this city burn
We’re not planning to return
Trying so hard to be free
To make you see what I see
Hold on to your wishes
If you can’t hold on to me
Forgive me for letting you down
Forgive me for letting you down again
Guess I’m not strong enough
Right now
Forgive me for letting you down
Forgive me for letting you down again
I guess I’m not strong enough
Right now
Let you down
Oh, let you down
Let you down
Oh, let you down
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is set to release on Netflix tomorrow, Sept. 13, 2022. For more information on the show, be sure to search Twinfinite, as we’ve got plenty of trailers to hype you up for the release, including a handful of NSFW ones that’ll surely get you excited.
