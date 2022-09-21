Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition Comes to Crunchyroll in October

The Memorial Edition of the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc films are coming to Crunchyroll this October.

Streamed via Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel on Sept. 21, the trailer offers an overview of the arc’s story, characters and the Memorial Editions’ features, including remastered visuals and songs. All three films are set to hit the service on Oct. 1, though this will only be the case for the versions with Japanese audio and English subtitles. An exact release date for the English dubbed versions of the films has not yet been provided.

The trailer sets the stage with the description of a lone swordsman who decides to take up arms alongside new comrades. He then meets a Hawk who he was fated to meet, and their destinies become entwined for both better and worse.

This overview is matched by story segments focused on Guts, Griffith and Casca, centering around their fist meetings and the events that draw them all closer as the series goes on. This includes key moments like Guts and Griffith’s first battle, their exchanges regarding their dreams, and Casca’s blossoming relationship with Guts through their discussions of Griffith’s ambitions.

All of these are paired with snippets of remastered footage from the first film, which include both 2D and 3D animated scenes of Guts in combat with enemy soldiers. They’re also accompanied by the film’s opening and ending tracks, which are Susumu Hirasawa’s “Aria” and Mika Nakashima’s “Wish” respectively.

The trailer can be viewed in its entirety down below.

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition is set to hit Crunchyroll on Oct. 1 in a subbed format. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other anime content to peruse, including the latest news regarding the Chainsaw Man and Attack on Titan anime series.

